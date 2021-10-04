New travel guidelines require UK-arrivees to quarantine, take RT-PCR tests

In retaliatory action, India has mandated all those arriving from UK to India to undergo a 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine.

The rule which becomes effective from Monday (October 4) also requires all those arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, to take Covid-19 RT-PCR test on the second and eighth day after their arrival, at their own cost.

“All such passengers under isolation/quarantine shall be regularly monitored by State/District Health Authorities,” a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Travel Advice said.

Advertisement

The move comes days after the United Kingdom announced that even those who have taken both doses of Covishiled vaccine arriving from India will be considered unvaccinated, despite Covishield, developed by UK company AstraZeneca, being approved as one of the many vaccines approved in the UK.

Many Indian leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh had criticised the move as racist. The Indian government had warned the UK that it would initiate retaliatory measures if the notice was not withdrawn.

Also read: UK travel update: India’s vaccine certification process an issue, not jab

However, the UK government clarified that the issue was with the Covishield vaccine certificate produced by Indians, which in some cases was dubious, and resulted in deeper malaise for the country.

The UK government has however said that it was in talks with the Indian government on the matter and would inform about changes in rules.

“We are in close contact with them (Indian authorities) and will update FCDO Travel Advice on GOV UK with the latest information on any changes to the rules,” a UK government spokesperson said, according to a PTI report.