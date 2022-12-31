Nevada accident: 2-year-old Indian-origin boy killed in car crash

Aarav Muthyala of Irvine, California, died from blunt force injuries to the head in the minivan rollover crash

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
US, Nevada, death, 2-year-old boy, Indian originaccident
A 2-year-old boy of Indian origin, Aarav Muthalya, died in a tragic car crash in Nevada, USA (representational image)

In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old Indian-origin boy was killed in a car crash on Christmas day in the US State of Nevada.

Aarav Muthyala of Irvine, California, died from blunt force injuries to the head in the minivan rollover crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday (December 28) identified the 2-year-old boy as the victim of the Christmas day crash in the desert near Seven Magic Mountains, it said.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday afternoon (December 25) on Las Vegas Boulevard South at mile marker 12.

Advertisement



Police are investigating the fatal crash, the report said, adding that the Seven Magic Mountains is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

(With agency inputs)

CATCH US ON: