Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among 72 on board; at least 40 dead

Plane had 14 foreign nationals on board; no reports of survivors yet; Nepal PM calls emergency meet

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed near Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport on Sunday morning, killing at least 40 people. The Yeti Airlines plane was going to Pokhara from Kathmandu, covering distance of 200 km.

Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on the banks of the Seti River near Pokhara airport. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), there were five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and a French national on board besides 53 Nepali nationals. News agency Reuters reported there were two infants on board.

72 passengers were on board. Plane crash at Pokhra International Airport.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/Nc95uAL2GJ — Dhiraj Mishra (@DhirajRMishra21) January 15, 2023

Rescue operations are currently underway and the airport has been closed for that. Reuters reported that 40 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far. “We don’t know right now if there are survivors,” Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told news agency AFP. Later reports said there are unlikely to be any survivors.

“We expect to recover more bodies,” Nepal Army spokesperson Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into pieces,” he added.

Arun Tamu, a local resident, told Reuters he reached the crash site minutes after the plane went down. “Half of the plane is on the hillside. The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti River,” he told the agency.

Fire after crash

Initial reports suggested the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crashed when it was trying to land at Pokhara airport in bad weather conditions. The airport is surrounded by hills, which makes landing tricky.

However, a video that emerged later showed the plane apparently losing control mid-air in what looked like clear weather conditions. Also, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane was 15 years old. It was reportedly 10 seconds away from landing when it crashed.

The Nepal government has issued a statement saying Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the crash.

Aircraft crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal | Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal issues helpline numbers. 68 passengers, including 5 Indians, were onboard. 16 bodies have been recovered so far. pic.twitter.com/yPSOjdOqI9 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Nepal’s Ambassador to India issued a statement saying: “Deeply saddened by the crash of a plane carrying 72 passengers and crew members, including some Indians, in Pokhara. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.

According to the CAAN, the plane took off from Kathmandu at 10.33 am. It seems to have been trying to land at Pokhara airport when it crashed on the bank of the Seti River around 20 minutes later. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Earlier, local official Gurudutta Dhakal told AFP that the wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to douse the blaze. “All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers,” AFP quoted him as saying.

In May last year, a plane crash in Nepal killed all 22 on board, including four Indians.

