Nearly 4,000 luxury, sports cars abandoned in burning cargo ship

Cargo ship Felicity Ace, which recently caught fire, is lying unmanned and adrift on the Atlantic Ocean with nearly 4,000 luxury and sports cars, according to media reports. The huge Panama-flagged ship was travelling from Emden in Germany, before it caught fire near the Azores islands on Wednesday afternoon.

According to German publication Handelsblatt, the 3,965 cars aboard the ship belonged to German auto giant Volkswagen, and were headed for the US. The report quoted an internal Volkswagen USA mail as saying the cargo included VW, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini models. VW dealers in the US have reportedly been informing customers that their deliveries are set to be delayed.

Rescue operations

The fire started at one of the cargo decks and a distress signal was given out. Media reports said there have been no fatalities. The 22 crew members of the cargo ship were evacuated and shifted to a local hotel by the Portuguese Navy and Air Force, with assistance from four merchant ships sailing in the area. The Felicity Ace, however, was left adrift. Arrangements are reportedly being made to have it towed.

The accident adds to the troubles of Volkswagen. The automobile industry is already facing pandemic-led market challenges as well as supply chain issues and a massive chip shortage, observed media reports.

A Bloomberg report recalled a similar incident in 2019, when the Grande America caught fire and sank with more than 2,000 luxury cars, including Audis and Porsches.