Musk’s SpaceX Starship, biggest rocket ever, set for launch; watch it live

For two hours after 5.30 pm (India time) on Monday (April 17), Elon Musk’s SpaceX will attempt to launch its Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, on its maiden test flight. It has been designed to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars and beyond.

The 394-ft-tall, two-stage rocket ship, is scheduled to take off from the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica, Texas. The two-hour launch window is reportedly from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm India time.

Thousands of spectators are expected to try to watch the event from coastal locations along the Gulf of Mexico. However, Musk himself has “set expectations low”.

Musk sets expectations low

“I guess I’d like to just set expectations low,” the SpaceX CEO said during a Twitter “Spaces” event for his subscribers the day before. “If we get far enough away from the launch pad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the pad,” he added.

For those who want to watch the event from other parts of the world, SpaceX will live stream it on its YouTube channel. If SpaceX cannot launch the rocket on Monday, it has said it will continue to try throughout the week.

“Success is not what should be expected,” Musk warned his private Twitter audience, according to Reuters. He has said the best-case scenario would be to get crucial data about how the rocket takes off to space and how it flies back to Earth.

The aim

If successful, however, Starship will shoot about 150 miles above the Earth’s surface, into altitudes deemed to be outer space.

SpaceX’s Starship comprises two parts — the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket. They represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to the Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Less than three minutes into take-off, the Super Heavy rocket booster is expected to use up its fuel and separate from the spacecraft. It will be discarded in the ocean, while the Starship spacecraft will use its own six engines to go on for another six minutes to propel itself to nearly orbital speeds.

If everything goes right, the spacecraft will complete a partial lap of the Earth, re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere near Hawaii, and splash down into the ocean as well. The total time it is expected to take is about 90 minutes after take-off.

Most powerful rocket

Starship is the world’s most powerful launch vehicle developed so far. It is a fully reusable spacecraft and the second stage of the Starship system. The stainless steel vehicle has 33 main engines and 16.7 million pounds of thrust.

The Starship spacecraft has earlier crashed four times after taking off several miles into the stratosphere, before finally landing upright in 2021. This will be the maiden test flight of the Super Heavy rocket though.

Musk aims to eventually use Starship to launch satellites into low-Earth orbit, including his own Starlinks for internet service.

