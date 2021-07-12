Jackie Chan wants to join China’s ruling Communist Party

Chan has been a supporter of the CPC for years and served as a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body of professionals nominated by the party

Hong Kong-based Hollywood star Jackie Chan, who in the past came under sharp criticism for backing Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the former British colony, has expressed his wish to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

Chan (67) expressed his desire to join the CPC at a symposium here on July 8, in which Chinese film insiders spoke and shared their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the party on July 1.

At the symposium, Chan, also the vice-chairman of the China Film Association, spoke about his interest to join CPC, state-run Global Times reported on July 12.

Advertisement

Also read: Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests

“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than 100 years, but only a few decades,” Chan said.

“I want to become a CPC member,” he added.

Chan has been a supporter of the CPC for years and served as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – an advisory body of professionals nominated by the party.

The martial arts icon also drew sharp criticism in 2019 when he criticised pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Also read: US, UK raise Hong Kong issue in Security Council, irk China

“I have visited many countries, and I can say, our country has been rapidly developing in recent years. I feel pride in being Chinese wherever I go, and the five-starred red flag is respected everywhere around the world,” Chan told China’s official media in an interview.

“Hong Kong and China are my birthplaces and my home. China is my country, I love my country, I love my home. I hope that Hong Kong can return to peace soon,” he said in 2019.

Also read: Thousands march again in huge Hong Kong anti-government rally

After grappling with prolonged mass protests in Hong Kong opposing Chinas control over the former British colony, Beijing took control of it by passing the National Security Law on June 30, 2020, which was tailor-made to crackdown dissent.

Under the new law, which was criticised by the US, EU and other countries, a large number of protestors and their leaders were arrested and jailed