Israeli President asks PM Netanyahu to halt judicial overhaul

The far-right government wants powers to override its Supreme Court, a move that has ignited criticism from even Israeli allies

The Israeli President on Monday (March 27) called upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt a contentious judicial overhaul, throwing his weight behind voices across the country.

Isaac Herzog’s appeal comes as tens of thousands of people took to the streets around Israel in a spontaneous show of anger at Netanyahu’s move to fire his defence minister after he called for a pause to the overhaul.

Israel’s far-right government wants powers to override its Supreme Court, a controversial move that has also ignited criticism from some of Tel Aviv’s allies.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that defence minister Yoav Gallant’s dismissal was a “new low for the anti-Zionist government that harms national security and ignores warnings of all defence officials”.

“The prime minister of Israel is a threat to the security of the state of Israel,” Lapid tweeted.

Netanyahu’s plans

Netanyahu’s government is pushing ahead for a parliamentary vote this week on a centerpiece of the overhaul — a law that would give the governing coalition the final say over all judicial appointments.

The government also plans to push for parliamentary authority to override Supreme Court decisions with a basic majority and limit judicial review of laws.

The overhaul has sparked one of Israel’s gravest domestic crises, drawing widespread opposition from business leaders, legal officials, and even the military.

