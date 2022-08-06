Indiana becomes first state to approve abortion ban post-Roe

Indiana on Friday became the first state in the United States to approve abortion restrictions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, as the Republican Governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it.

The ban, which takes effect September 15, includes some exceptions.

Abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks post-fertilisation; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. Victims of rape and incest would not be required to sign a notarised affidavit attesting to an attack, as had once been proposed.

Under the bill, abortions can be performed only in hospitals or outpatient centres owned by hospitals, meaning all abortion clinics would lose their licenses. A doctor who performs an illegal abortion or fails to file required reports must also lose their medical licence wording that tightens current Indiana law that says a doctor may lose their licence.

“I am personally most proud of each Hoosier who came forward to courageously share their views in a debate that is unlikely to cease any time soon,” Gov Eric Holcomb said in the statement announcing that he had signed the measure.

“For my part as your governor, I will continue to keep an open ear.”

His approval came after the Senate approved the ban 28-19 and the House advanced it 62-38.

Indiana was among the earliest Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws after the Supreme Court ruling in June that removed constitutional protections for the procedure. But it is the first state to pass a ban through both chambers, after West Virginia lawmakers on July 29 passed up the chance to be that state.

“Happy to be completed with this, one of the more challenging things that we’ve ever done as a state General Assembly, at least certainly while I’ve been here,” Senate President Pro-Tem Rodric Bray told reporters after the vote.

Senator Sue Glick of LaGrange, who sponsored the bill, said that she does not think all states will come down at the same place but that most Indiana residents support aspects of the bill.

Some senators in both parties lamented the bills provisions and the impact it would have on the state, including low-income women and the health care system. Eight Republicans joined all 11 Democrats in voting against the bill, though their reasons to thwart the measure were mixed.

“We are backsliding on democracy,” said Democratic Senator Jean Breaux of Indianapolis, who wore a green ribbon Friday signifying support for abortion rights, on her lapel. What other freedoms, what other liberties are on the chopping block, waiting to be stripped away?

Republicans face some party divisions and Democrats see a possible election-year boost.

Republican Rep Wendy McNamara of Evansville, who sponsored the House bill, told reporters after the House vote that the legislation makes Indiana one of the most pro-life states in the nation”.

Outside the chambers, abortion-rights activists often chanted over lawmakers’ remarks, carrying signs like Roe roe roe your vote and Build this wall between church and state. Some House Democrats wore blazers over pink Bans Off Our Bodies T-shirts.