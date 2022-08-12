UN body warns of ‘grave crisis’ after shelling at nuclear plant in Ukraine

Amid shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency has urged the UN Security Council to allow it to conduct a mission to the power plant and demarcate it as a demilitarised zone

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday sounded an alarm over the shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, stating that a “grave crisis” was brewing, even as Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on attacking Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Calling it a “serious hour, a grave hour,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, the chief of IAEA told the UN Security Council that the nuclear watchdog must be allowed to conduct a mission to Zaphorizhzhia, which needs to be demarcated as a demilitarised zone due to avert a nuclear disaster.

Grossi said the shelling caused several explosions near the electrical switchboard and a power shutdown at the plant site.

The IAEA’s statement came after Ukraine’s Energoatom agency reported that the Zaporizhzhia complex has been shelled at least five times on Thursday, including near where the radioactive materials are stored.

Advertisement

Russian officials on the other hand claimed that Ukraine shelled the plant twice.

Ukraine has informed the IAEA that 10 of the country’s 15 nuclear energy reactors – two at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, three at the Rivne NPP, three at the South Ukraine NPP and two at the Khmelnytskyy NPP – are currently connected to the grid.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern about the unfolding situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia NPP in southern Ukraine and appealed to all concerned to exercise “common sense and reason” and not to undertake any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear power plant.

A spokesperson for the UN chief said regrettably, instead of de-escalation, over the last several days, there have been reports of further deeply worrying incidents that could, if they continue, lead to disaster.

“The Secretary-General calls for all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant to cease immediately and not to target its facilities or surroundings. He urges the withdrawal of any military personnel and equipment from the plant and the avoidance of any further deployment of forces or equipment to the site,” the spokesperson said.

Guterres said the facility must not be used as part of any military operation and stressed that an urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarisation to ensure the safety of the area.

Guterres added that the UN continues to fully support the critical work of the IAEA and its efforts to ensure the safe operations of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The secretary general urged the parties to provide the IAEA mission with immediate, secure and unfettered access to the site.

“We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond. This is wholly unacceptable,” the secretary general said.

India expresses concern

India too has expressed its concern over the development and called for mutual restraint to ensure that the safety and security of nuclear facilities are not endangered.

“We continue to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors and facilities. India attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of these facilities, as any accident involving nuclear facilities could potentially have severe consequences for public health and the environment,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine, Kamboj said India expresses its concern over the reports of shelling near the spent fuel storage facility of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities,” she said at the open meeting in the security council on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Kamboj underlined that India accords high priority to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its statute in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner. She said New Delhi values the efforts of the IAEA in this regard.

India has noted the latest information available with regard to the nuclear power plants and facilities in Ukraine, including updates by the IAEA, she said.

“We have called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict,” Kamboj said.

While nations discuss the nuclear dimension of this conflict, Kamboj said, “We need also to be acutely cognizant of the impact of the Ukraine conflict on developing countries, particularly, on the supply of foodgrains, fertilisers and fuel. It is important for all of us to appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to foodgrains. Open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination”.