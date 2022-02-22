Imran Khan says he would ‘love’ to debate Modi on TV

Pakistani leader tells Russia Today that improved ties with India would be beneficial for the billion-plus people in the subcontinent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would “love to debate” his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two nations.

“I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV,” Khan told Russia Today in an interview, adding that it would be beneficial for the billion-plus people in the subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.

The Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to request for comment by news agency Reuters.

India has told Pakistan repeatedly that dialogue can only happen in a “terror-free atmosphere”.

Advertisement

“India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal,” Khan claimed, adding that his government’s policy was to have trade relations with all countries.

Khan’s remarks follow similar comments recently by Pakistan’s top commercial official, Razzak Dawood, who, according to media, told journalists he supported trade ties with India, which would benefit both sides.

Khan said Pakistan’s regional trading options were already limited, with Iran under US sanctions and Afghanistan involved in decades of war.

The interview came on the eve of Khan’s visit to Moscow, where he will meet President Vladimir Putin – the first visit by a Pakistani leader to Russia in two decades.

The two-day visit for talks on economic cooperation was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.

“This doesn’t concern us, we have a bilateral relation with Russia and we really want to strength it,” Khan said of the Ukraine crisis.