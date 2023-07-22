Globetrotter at 10: Indian-origin girl visits 50 countries, without missing school

Both of Aditi’s parents are accountants and say they managed to cover so many countries by using all available school holidays and bank holidays

Do you proudly claim to be a traveller? How many stamps do you have in your passport? No matter what you answered, you are bound to feel a tad jealous of this 10-year-old who can put even the most seasoned of globetrotters to shame. In merely seven years, Aditi Tripathi, a British girl of Indian origin, has set foot in 50 countries, that too without missing a single day of school!

According to Yahoo Life UK, Aditi, who lives in South London with her parents Deepak (43) and Avilasha (36), has travelled across most of Europe, including Norway, Monaco, and The Netherlands. Among the Asian destinations she has already covered include Nepal, Singapore, and Thailand.

Both of Aditi’s parents are accountants and say they managed to cover so many countries by using all available school holidays and bank holidays. Deepak told Yahoo that they started travelling with the girl when she was merely a toddler aged three. She used to go to a nursery school for two and a half days per week. The first trip was to Germany. Since then, the family hasn’t looked back.

How they make it happen

Of course, globetrotting comes at a price — a pretty hefty one too. Aditi’s parents told Yahoo they spend 20,000 pounds (over Rs 21 lakh) a year on their trips, but they are not complaining. They decided early on that they wanted their daughter to be well-travelled. They wanted her to see the world and understand different cultures but without missing school. And, they seem to have pulled it off so far.

According to Metro, the couple cuts a lot of corners to manage their trips too. They hardly ever eat out, do not own a car, travel by public transport, and work from home to save on commuting costs and childcare for Aditi’s two-year-old sister Advita. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the family would reportedly travel to around 12 destinations a year.

All worth it

“Travelling has helped her make more friends and made her more confident. Now we pick her up straight from school on Friday and we take a late-night flight back around 11pm on Sunday. Sometimes we arrive on Monday morning, and she goes straight to school from the airport,” Deepak elaborated to Yahoo.

So, what is the little globetrotter’s favourite destination? She reportedly cited Nepal, Georgia, and Armenia as her three favourites. “I don’t have a specific favourite country or place, but if I had to choose three, it would be Nepal, Georgia, Armenia. Nepal was probably one of my favourites because I did horse-riding, I went on the longest cable car, and I could see mountains like Mount Everest. I really love travelling and have loads of fun memories,” she told Yahoo.

“She gets curious and excited seeing different cultures like in Nepal, India, and Thailand,” Deepak told Yahoo.