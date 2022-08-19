Finland PM Sanna Marin takes drugs test after row over ‘wild party’ video

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has courted controversy after a video clip of her partying with some people was shared on social media. There were allegations that she used drugs during partying.

In 2019, Marin, aged 34, became the world’s youngest Prime Minister and Finland’s youngest ever.

Also read: US Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia

According to a report in Iltalehti newspaper, videos are circulating on social media in which Marin is partying with people she knows from her public life.

Advertisement

‘Partied pretty wild’

“In the videos, the revellers sing, hug and dance together. In the videos, they celebrate, for example, to songs by Petri Nygard and Antti Tuisku. The videos show drinking glasses and swearing. Marin also dances and sings in the videos. Several public figures can be seen with Marin in the videos,” the report said.

Reacting to the videos, Marin said she “partied pretty wild” with her friends.

“I spent the evening with friends. Partied pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” Finland broadcaster YLE quoted Marin as saying, according to reports.

Marin, however, denied that she used drugs at the party. “I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way,” she said, as per a report in Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

Drugs test

“Never in my life have I used drugs,” she told reporters on Friday (August 19) and added that she had taken a drugs test.

While there was criticism for Marin’s partying video on Twitter, there were also others who supported her.

Also read: NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

“The Finnish Prime Minister has some fun in her time off. Why is that a big deal?” a Twitter user said.

“Is this acceptable behavior from the prime minister? I think not,” another user wrote on Twitter.

Last year, Marin had to apologise after she went clubbing after coming in close contact with her foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, who had contracted COVID-19.