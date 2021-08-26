Explosion outside Kabul airport, confirms US military

Updated 7:56 PM, 26 August, 2021
There were intelligence reports about a suicide attack at Kabul airport

A huge explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the US military has confirmed.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details later,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby also has tweeted the incident.

