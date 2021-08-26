Explosion outside Kabul airport, confirms US military

No reports of casualties yet

A huge explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the US military has confirmed.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details later,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Advertisement

Kirby also has tweeted the incident.

(Copy to be updated)