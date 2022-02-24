Ukrainian envoy to India hopes ‘Putin may listen to Modiji’

Dr Igor Polikha also referred to India's history and mythology to emphasise on what role the country can play in ending the conflict

The Ukrainian ambassador to India Dr Igor Polikha on Thursday (February 24) asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing conflict.

Asking India to “fully assume its global role”, Dr Polikha said Ukraine needs its support. “At the present moment, we are asking, pleading for support of India. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against the democratic state, India should fully assume its global role.”

“We are waiting for active support of the Indian leadership in stopping this war,” the Ambassador said, adding that he is hopeful Putin may listen to the Indian Prime Minister. “Modiji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world. I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modiji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over,” he said.

Dr Polikha said he expects the Indian government to respond positively to Ukraine’s appeal. He also reminded India of its earlier roles in peacekeeping missions across the globe. “I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We’re asking for your strong voice to stop this war,” he said.

Dr Polikha also referred to India’s history and mythology to emphasise on what role the country can play in ending the conflict. “I know a lot about your history of diplomacy. You had such bright guys… like Chanakya, or he is otherwise called, Kautilya, approximately 2500 years back when on the major parts of Europe, there was no civilization,” he said.

On Thursday morning, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr RajKumar Ranjan Singh said that India’s stance remains neutral on the issue. “India’s stand is neutral & we hope for a peaceful solution,” he said.

At least 40 people have been killed and several dozen injured as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin at dawn, which Ukraine said was a “full-scale invasion”.

Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian forces said they killed at least 50 Russian soldiers and destroyed six Russian warplanes. While shelling was reported in certain cities, including the capital Kyiv, Russia said it was not targeting civilian population but targeting Ukraine’s military capabilities.