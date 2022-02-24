Deeply dissatisfied with India’s position: Ukraine envoy seeks help

Dr Igor Polikha also referred to India's history and mythology to emphasise on what role the country can play in ending the conflict

Seeking New Delhi’s support in defusing the situation, Ambassador Igor Polikha asserted Ukraine is “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on the crisis arising out of the Russian military offensive.

The Ukrainian ambassador said India has a special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalating the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

The envoy said Ukraine has been following India’s position on the crisis and it is “deeply dissatisfied” with it.

Advertisement

His comments came a day after Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an “independent and balanced” approach to world affairs.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India had called for “restraint on all sides”. It stressed that the immediate priority is “de-escalation of tensions”, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/sQxQ8XWgu9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Polikha said he expected the Indian government to respond positively to Ukraine’s appeal. He also reminded India of its earlier roles in peacekeeping missions across the globe. “I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We’re asking for your strong voice to stop this war,” he said.

Dr Polikha also referred to India’s history and mythology to emphasise what role the country can play in ending the conflict. “I know a lot about your history of diplomacy. You had such bright guys… like Chanakya, or he is otherwise called, Kautilya, approximately 2500 years back when on the major parts of Europe, there was no civilization,” he said.

Also read: Russia invading Ukraine on ‘multiple fronts’.

At least 40 people have been killed and several dozen injured as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin at dawn, which Ukraine said was a “full-scale invasion”.