Deadliest days for US troops in Afghanistan

The August 26 suicide strike has been the highest single-event casualty for the US troops in Afghanistan.

The incident of August 06, 2011, wherein 30 US personnel were killed when their helicopter was shot down, has been the largest single-event casualty.

The August 26 suicide strike has been the highest single-event casualty for the US troops in Afghanistan. Initial reports said 13 US army men were killed in a twin-blast triggered by an ISIS-K suicide bomber. At least 30 US personnel were killed previously, on August 06, 2011, when a helicopter carrying them was shot down:

Here is a timeline of the deadliest days for the US troops in Afghanistan:

