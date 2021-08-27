Deadliest days for US troops in Afghanistan

The August 26 suicide strike has been the highest single-event casualty for the US troops in Afghanistan.

The August 26 suicide strike has been the highest single-event casualty for the US troops in Afghanistan. Initial reports said 13 US army men were killed in a twin-blast triggered by an ISIS-K suicide bomber. At least 30 US personnel were killed previously, on August 06, 2011, when a helicopter carrying them was shot down:

Here is a timeline of the deadliest days for the US troops in Afghanistan:

The deadliest days for the US troops in Afghanistan