China’s Parliament endorses Xi Jinping as President for rare 3rd term

China’s Parliament on Friday (March 10) unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi Jinping.

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after the party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.

China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), often described as the rubber- stamp Parliament, for its mechanical and routine endorsement of the decisions of the CPC, on Friday (March 10) voted on the expected lines ratifying Xi’s third term.

Xi Jinping expected to continue as President for life

Xi is widely expected to continue in power for life.

He has already been elected as the General Secretary of the CPC during its last October Congress, which also elected a new leadership for all its top policy bodies.

This year’s annual session of the NPC is regarded as significant, as it heralds a once-in-a-ten-year change of leadership of the Chinese government, including the Premier who presides over the State Council, the central Cabinet.

Li Qiang expected to replace Li Keqiang as Premier

The term of the present Premier Li Keqiang will end with this year’s NPC session.

His successor, widely expected to be Li Qiang, who is a close associate of Xi, is likely to be elected by the NPC on Saturday (March 11).

All the names of the new leadership have been approved by the Plenum of the CPC headed by Xi a few weeks ago. The NPC approval is a routine formality.

The new Premier will address the annual press conference on March 13, the last day of this year’s annual NPC session.

