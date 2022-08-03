China bans import of Taiwanese food products; Pelosi stands firm

Furious over Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, China on Wednesday (August 3) announced punitive measures on outfits seeking "Taiwan independence", banned imports of some Taiwanese food products and suspended the export of natural sand

Furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taipei, the first by a top American official in 25 years, China on Wednesday (August 3) announced punitive measures on outfits seeking “Taiwan independence”, banned imports of some Taiwanese food products and suspended the export of natural sand.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, a Chinese official body which looks after Taiwan affairs, announced the punitive measures on organizations related to die-hard elements seeking “Taiwan independence”. Under the guise of “democracy” and “cooperation and development”, “Taiwan Foundation for Democracy” and “International Cooperation and Development Fund” have wantonly carried out “Taiwan independence” separatist activities in the international arena.

The mainland has decided to take punitive measures against the above-mentioned foundations, banning them from cooperating with mainland organizations, enterprises or individuals, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the office said. The mainland will also punish, in accordance with the law, organisations, enterprises or individuals that offer funds or services to the foundations, and take other necessary measures, Ma was quoted as saying by official media in Beijing.

Ma also announced the suspension of the imports of certain fruits and fish products from Taiwan. China will suspend the entry of citrus fruits and two types of fish products from the Taiwan region starting Wednesday (August 3), said a spokesperson. The entry of citrus fruits including grapefruits, lemons and oranges as well as chilled large head hair tail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan will be suspended in accordance with the mainland’s relevant regulations and food safety requirements, Ma said. Meanwhile, the export of natural sand from the mainland to Taiwan will also be suspended, he added.

Pelosi meets leaders in Taiwan, says won’t abandon commitment to Taiwan

Despite growing tension and warnings from China, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met leaders in Taiwan. Pelosi on Wednesday (August 3) said she and other members of Congress in the visiting delegation are showing that they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy, she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad, Pelosi said.

Tsai thanked Pelosi for her decades of support for Taiwan, presented the speaker with a civilian honor, the Order of the Propitious Clouds. Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down, Tsai said. We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defence for democracy.

Tsai later said in a news conference, Military exercises are unnecessary responses. Pelosi addressed Beijing’s threats, saying that she hopes it is clear that while China has stood in the way of Taiwan going to certain meetings, they understand they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan as a show of friendship and of support.

Pelosi noted that support for Taiwan is bipartisan in Congress and praised the island’s democracy. She stopped short of saying that the US would defend Taiwan militarily, emphasizing that Congress is committed to the security of Taiwan in order to have Taiwan be able to most effectively defend themselves.

(With inputs from Agencies)