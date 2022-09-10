Charles to be formally proclaimed king at 4.30 pm on Saturday

Featuring trumpets and a balcony proclamation, the pomp-filled protocol is part of a 10-day programme of official mourning held across Britain leading up to the queen's funeral

Britain’s Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his “darling mama”, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen’s death on Thursday, but he will be formally proclaimed king by the Accession Council, comprising other royals and political and religious figures including Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The council will first meet without Charles at 10 (0900 GMT) inside St James’s Palace to proclaim him. Then he will join it to make a formal declaration as king and sign official documents. The “principal proclamation” will be read to the public at 11 am from a balcony at St James’s Palace — which sits near Buckingham Palace — following a fanfare by three trumpeters.

It will then also be read out in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

10-day official mourning

Featuring trumpets and a balcony proclamation, the pomp-filled protocol is the latest part of a 10-day programme of official mourning — which will last even longer for the royals — held across Britain leading up to the queen’s funeral, an agency report said.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address on Friday in which he hailed his mother’s “unswerving devotion” during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne. “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” he said.

The new king also named his elder son and next heir Prince William, 40, as the new Prince of Wales, while expressing love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan. The move means William’s wife Kate assumes the Princess of Wales title once held by his mother and Charles’ ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.

Crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace both to mourn the queen and to wish Charles well, some of them shouting “God Save the King” as he greeted them on his return from Scotland on Friday. The oldest monarch to ascend to the British throne, he received flowers, cheers and even kisses after travelling from the Balmoral retreat where his 96-year-old mother passed away peacefully.

Biden to attend funeral

Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral. The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth’s body is expected to remain at Balmoral before being taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday. From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to travel to London on Tuesday to lie in state for several days.

Officials expect more than one million people to file past the catafalque in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the UK parliament complex, before the televised funeral service at Westminster Abbey opposite.

The funeral will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

US President Joe Biden has said he will attend. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not.

Charles’s coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic surroundings, as it has for centuries, on a date to be fixed.

England’s Premier League postponed all matches this weekend, while railway and postal workers halted upcoming strikes over pay amid soaring inflation and spiralling energy prices gripping Britain.