Boxer Jules Bevis suddenly collapses, dies during a charity boxing match

Jules Bevis, a 56-year-old boxer, suddenly collapsed and died while taking part in a charity boxing match on Sunday (October 2).

Bevis was at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Norwich, England, when he suddenly became unwell at around 3:50 pm.

According to his niece, wrestler Saraya-Jade “Paige” Bevis, he was at the boxing ring at the time and passed away in her brother’s arms.

Man thank you everyone that is turning up to my dads gym and leaving flowers and notes. Uncle Jules was loved by many and although tragic it's beautiful to see everyone come and pay their respects to man who died doing what he loved. Love you Jules ❤️

Bevis was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services.

His death is being investigated by the police. Till further investigations, it is being called an “unexplained” death.

Bevis worked as a lorry driver and a chauffeur and had come out of retirement to play the match. He was one of the 30 boxers helping to raise money for a four-year-old girl called Kayla Buttle, who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.

Post his death, several people have paid their tributes through social media.

His niece Saraya, who formerly wrestled for the WWE under the name Paige, wrote on Twitter: “Up until the end he had a heart of gold.”

“He was doing a charity boxing match at my dad’s wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments.”

Keep thinking about my uncle. What a wonderful human he was. Up until the end he had a heart of gold. He was doing a charity boxing match at my dads wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments. In the ring he collapsed & past in my brother Roy's arms 💔

She said Bevis had collapsed in the ring and died “in her brother Roy’s arms”.