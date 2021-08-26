Blast outside Kabul airport kills 13; suicide attack, claims Taliban

No reports of casualties yet

A huge explosion, reportedly triggered by a suicide bomber, occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26).

Taking responsibility, the Taliban said at least 13 people, including children, have been killed, but there has been no official update yet.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details later,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Kirby also has tweeted the incident.

Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive airlift. The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties. Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days or even hours for some nations before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of Americas longest war and the Taliban’s takeover, as flight after the flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militant’s brutal rule. Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signalling the beginning of the end of one of history’s largest airlifts.

The Taliban has pledged not to attack Western forces during the evacuation but insists the foreign troops must be out by the US’ deadline of August 31. The US Embassy warned citizens at three airport gates to leave immediately due to an unspecified security threat. Australia, Britain and New Zealand also advised their citizens not to go to the airport, with Australia’s foreign minister saying there was a very high threat of a terrorist attack.