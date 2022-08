Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses was banned in Iran in 1988, and a fatwa had been issued calling for Rushdie’s death since then.

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in New York on Friday (August 12), according to multiple reports.

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses was banned in Iran in 1988, and a fatwa had been issued calling for Rushdie’s death since then.

As per a report, the Booker Prize-winning author’s condition is unknown.

(With Agency inputs)