All set for five-year Communist Party of China congress: What’s at stake?

PLA commander in Galwan Valley among the military delegates to the congress

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has chosen 2,296 members to attend the five-year national congress on October 16. This crucial congress is expected to mark the beginning of an unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping.

The congress usually lasts for about a week. This time, it is expected to pass many amendments to the CPC Constitution. Some of those may propel Xi’s status in the party to that of former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. One of the amendments is expected to mark him as the “core” of the party leadership. All party members will be committed to upholding Xi’s “core” status and ideology.

Some central committee members are also expected to be promoted to the 25-member Politburo. The seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, comprising the CPC’s top brass, is also expected to get some new faces. It remains to be seen whether these top officials—including a potential successor—are chosen from Xi loyalists.

Guided by Xi’s ideals

According to the CPC, the members have been “elected in accordance with the Party Constitution,” “under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.” Xi’s official ideology has already found a place in the CPC Constitution.

The PLA commander in Galwan Valley, who was injured in the June 2020 clash, is among the military delegates to the congress. The Central Military Commission, headed by Xi, has already honoured him for his services.

An editorial in the CPC mouthpiece People’s Daily read that the congress “will take stock of the party’s work over the past five years, as well as major achievements and valuable experience of the Party’s Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in uniting and leading the whole Party and Chinese people”.

“The congress will lay out sound plans on the targets, tasks and major policies for the cause of the Party and the country in the next five years and beyond,” the editorial read.

China’s economic growth has slowed down in recent months, with GDP growth dipping to 2.5% for the first half of 2022. The annual target is 5.5%. Despite these dismal figures and growing discord with the United States, political analysts say that Xi’s authority in the party remains stable.

