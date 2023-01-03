Actor Jeremy Renner seriously hurt while plowing snow

Renner was clearing the snow so that his family could get out of their home after a massive winter storm; he is in 'critical but stable condition'

Actor Jeremy Renner, a member of Marvel’s Avengers superheroes team, suffered a serious injury on Monday (January 2) after the safety feature on his Snowcat plow failed and sent it rolling over his legs near his home in Nevada.

According to the TMZ entertainment website, Renner was trying to clear the snow “so his family could get out after a massive New Year’s eve storm”. He lost a lot of blood due to the accident, it said, and a neighbour, a doctor, applied a tourniquet. Other parts of his body also seem to have been injured.

A statement by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said that emergency personnel evacuated Renner by air to a local hospital.

‘Critical but stable condition’

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” he added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated twice for Oscars for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” He has also played the role of Clint Barton, also known as the superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and television series.

Leading star of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

He is currently starring in ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘, a TV series streaming on Paramount+, the second season of which is set to debut later this month. This is his first time leading a TV series.

Jeremy Renner studied at Modesto Junior College in California, where he majored in criminology and computer science and took an acting class as an elective. In his initial years, he worked as a makeup artist to keep the home fires burning.

Renner’s first big role was as the murderer Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer in 2002, which gained him an Independent Spirit Award. Six years later, he hit the big time with 2008’s The Hurt Locker.