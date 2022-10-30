149 killed, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in North Korea’s Seoul

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd, that had amassed to celebrate Halloween, surged into a narrow alley in Itaewon, known for its night clubs

At least 149 people were killed and over 150 were injured in a stampede in a market in South Korea’s Seoul, during Halloween festivities on Saturday (October 29).

According to media reports, most of those who were killed were teenagers and young adults in their 20s. The stampede broke out when the huge crowd, that had amassed to celebrate Halloween, surged into a narrow alley in Itaewon, a central district in Seoul, known for its night clubs.

Sources said the crowd was estimated to be around 1 lakh while several of the attendees were dressed in Halloween costumes.

Emergency officials including police and firemen were seen trying to resuscitate people who suffered cardiac arrest on the streets.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that around 50 people received CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest and emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul after a gap of three years due to COVID restrictions.