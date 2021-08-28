14 Keralites part of terror group ISIS-K, says report. India worried

Fourteen Keralites were among the terrorists and militants freed by the Taliban from Bagram jail. Thirteen of them are still at large in Kabul with the ISKP terrorist group

India’s situation in Afghanistan just got messier with news reports that 14 Keralites are part of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) terror group that has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport on Thursday (August 26).

The suicide bombings led to the death of 175 people, including 13 American soldiers. While 120 people have been injured, even as the Pentagon has warned that there were “credible threats” of further attacks being planned by ISKP.

A Hindustan Times report meanwhile said that 14 Keralites were among the terrorists and militants freed by the Taliban from Bagram jail. One out of the 14 Keralites had contacted his home, while the remaining 13 were still at large in Kabul with the ISKP terrorist group.

In 2014, groups of Keralites from the Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur districts left India to escape the land of Kafirs and join the jihadist group in the Middle East, added the HT report. Out of this, some families came down to Nangarhar province in Afghanistan to settle under the ISKP.

ISKP is also active in the Nangarhar province and has in the past teamed up with Haqqani Network, which is said to be in control of Kabul.

India is anxiousthat the Taliban and their handlers may make use of these radicalised Keralites to spoil India’s reputation by committing acts of terror in Aghanistan. However, there are credible reports that two Pakistanis who were caught trying to blow off an IED device outside the Turkmenistan embassy on August 26 have been detained.

Intelligence reports also indicated that an IED was recovered from two Pakistani nationals soon after the Kabul airport blast.

Meanwhile, turmoil continues to rage in Kabul. Many Afghans continue to try to flee the country fearing a return to the brutal Taliban regime and concerns over an economic collapse as foreign institutions and countries withhold aid and funds after the Taliban takeover. The desperation is becoming more acute as the deadline for the US withdrawal of military forces ends on August 31.

The political situation remains fluid and unstable as Pakistan along with the backing of the Haqqani network were compelling Taliban to establish a 12-member council with some leaders from the previous regime and get legitimacy from other countries.

Afghanistan’s neighbours too are waiting for the US and other NATO partners’ complete withdrawal from the Islamic Emirate before making a decision about Taliban.