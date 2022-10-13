World Sight Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

World Sight Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about eye health. In 2022, the World Sight Day will be celebrated on October 13

World Sight Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about eye health. In 2022, the World Sight Day will be celebrated on October 13.

The day was commemorated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to spread awareness on eye health and to find new ways to protect one’s eyes.

World Sight Day 2022: Theme

The World Sight Day 2022 theme will be the same as that of 2021, ‘Love Your Eyes’.

The theme has been decided by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) following the success of last year’s campaign wherein 3.5 million people pledged to prioritize their eye health.

The campaign aims to motivate individuals to take care of their eyes. It also works towards bringing attention to over a billion people worldwide who have vision loss but do not have access to eye care services.

World Sight Day: History

Sir John Wilson and others had in mid 1970s, drawn the international community’s attention towards the problem of global blindness.

This eventually led to the formation of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) on January 1, 1975, with Sir John Wilson as its founder president.

The IAPB commemorated the World Sight Day. The day was first celebrated on October 18, 1998.

The World Sight Day was also an initiative towards the World Health Organization’s “VISION 2020″.

World Sight Day is supported by almost 200 IAPB Member organizations globally, says the official IAPB website.

World Sight Day: Significance

The day raises awareness about the need to get regular eye checkups to take care of one’s eyes. Individuals are also asked to remember all that their eyes do for them.