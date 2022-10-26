Unilever recalls Dove, other aerosol dry shampoo brands over cancer risk

Unilever has recalled its aerosol dry shampoos products from Dove, TRESemmé, Nexxus, Suave and TIGI, after it was found that they were contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical called benzene

The US Food and Drug Administration made observations regarding the presence of Benzene in various dry shampoo brands owned by Unilever. Benzene, classified as a carcinogen, can cause blood-related cancers like leukemia.

‘Voluntary recall’

Following the observations, Unilever conducted an internal investigation, found that the propellant used in aerosol cans was the source of high levels of benzene.

The company then announced a voluntary recall of 19 popular dry shampoo aerosol products being sold in the US.

According to reports, the products were produced before October 2021. Unilever, however, said that so far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the products.

Retailers notified

The company has recalled the products out of caution. They have also notified retailers to pull the affected products from shelves.

The recalled products include Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Dullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Volumizing, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean and TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo, among others.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, high exposure to benzene leads to a decrease in red blood cells or anemia and can also cause blood-related cancers such as leukemia.