Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts 5 myths about right foods for diabetics

On World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated on November 14 every year, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts some myths around the right kind of foods for diabetes.

India, which is known as the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World’, accounts for 17 per cent of the total number of diabetes patients in the world. It has nearly 80 million diabetics, a number which is expected to increase to 135 million by 2045.

In her audiobook, Eating in the Age of Dieting available on Audible, Diwekar busts five top myths related to the right kind of foods for diabetics:

Myth 1: Avoid bananas, but apple is okay!

That is not true. “All fruits contain natural sugars, mostly fructose, which has a low glycaemic index,” says Rujuta. Bursting this common myth among people, she points out that banana is even approved by the American Diabetes Association but strangely shunned by doctors and dietitians in the country of its origin.”

“The truth is that banana is not just safe but recommended for people with diabetes as it is mineral-rich and helps prevent high BP too,” stresses Rujuta.

Myth 2: Avoid sugar in chai/coffee, but biscuits like Marie and digestive are okay

“That teaspoon or even two of sugar in your chai is much better than the low-grade sugar, trans-fat, and emulsifier-rich biscuit/cracker,” said Rujuta. Instead, she suggested, “If you must beat diabetes, then you must see that the real risk comes from unregulated intake of food and misinformation about what is good or bad for you. So have the chai with sugar but limit it to a maximum of two to three cups a day, and don’t touch biscuits and the likes.” Steer clear of biscuits is her advice.

Myth 3: Ghee specifically and fat in general, must be avoided.

Nothing can be further away from the truth for Rujuta. “Ghee and coconut both have the essential fatty acids that further support insulin, protect the heart and help maintain the intestinal mucosa. So if you are diabetic, the one thing that you can’t afford to miss out on is fat, and more specifically, ghee. Eat loads of it!” advised Rujuta in her audiobook on Audible.

Myth 4: Walking is the best exercise. Cardio is good.

While most of us believe walking daily is enough, Rujuta feels differently. She recommends that diabetics should lift weights and join a gym. “Train your big muscles and develop strength in them, as loss of strength from the body is directly linked to insulin resistance and incidence of diabetes. If you are diabetic, going to the gym is the best exercise for you,” she affirms.

Myth 5: Once you are diabetic, you stay diabetic

“Not true! It’s easy to regulate blood sugars and support insulin function through the right approach to diet, exercise and lifestyle,” observes Rujuta. Forever an advocate for local and traditional food, she adds, “Eating traditional, local and seasonal is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to stay healthy. We have been systematically taken away from our native eating habits and introduced to new ones to live healthier lives. But in the bargain, we have gotten fatter, sicker and diabetic.”

For example, in other platforms Rujuta advises people not to load themselves with oats, when in fact they can get their fibre from usual Indian snacks like poha, idli, paratha, chila and daliya.

“Eating too much fibre can cause gastric disturbances, high acidity, IBS and constipation. Don’t start your day with anything that comes in a packet like muesli or cereal or biscuits. Just eat your local breakfast and snack items,” she says.

According to her, it’s never too late to change though. “Start small, start with the basics: work out, eat the way your grandmom taught you to and regulate your bedtime. Your stress and sugars both will climb down and your confidence will climb up,” she signs off.