Nick Jonas reveals 4 symptoms he experienced before his diabetes diagnosis

According to Jonas, excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination and irritability can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes

Nick Jonas, American singer, songwriter, actor and husband of actress Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday (November 12), took to Instagram to post a video about the first signs and symptoms that he experienced before getting diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The video which now has 5,99,178 likes and 2,052 comments, was posted by Jonas to spread awareness on Type 1 diabetes ahead of the World Diabetes Day which falls on November 14.

Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was only 13-years-old. In the video, he talks about the first signs and symptoms he started experiencing before the diagnosis.

In the post’s caption, Jonas wrote: “I had four signs that I was living with Type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination and irritability. These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I am sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns.”

Jonas further asked his viewers to share their signs.

Several viewers reacted to Nick’s post. One Instagram user @chillyhades wrote: “My son had three of those four signs when he was diagnosed at age four. The one that really got me was “I am thirsty”. I felt absolute dread, but my son was diagnosed early because I knew those symptoms. My dad was Type 1 and so are both of my brothers.”

Another user @djspointofview shared his ordeal. He commented: “My sign was a few months of waking up to drink a glass of water and then waking up again to pee. Repeat 3X.”

Instagram user @lissasouth wrote: “Thank you for bringing attention to this important chronic condition. I have been a #T1D for 41 years.”

This is not the first time Nick has talked about his diagnosis. He earlier sat down with Bold Type 1, a community for those impacted by Type 1 diabetes, to talk about his diagnosis and his concerns about not being able to continue his career.

“I have had tough days where my blood sugar was high or low and I have had to figure out how to push through. It was a good support system that helped me move forward,” the 30-year-old singer had said.