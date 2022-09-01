National Nutrition Week 2022: Theme, history & significance

The National Nutrition Week’s main objective is to raise awareness about the importance of healthy eating habits. It also aims towards motivating people to ensure a balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle

The first week of September is celebrated as the National Nutrition Week in India. The week’s main objective is to raise awareness about the importance of healthy eating habits. It also aims towards motivating people to ensure a balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle.

Theme for National Nutrition Week 2022

The theme for the National Nutrition Day 2022 is ‘Celebrate a World of Flavours’, to motivate people to have a healthy lifestyle while enjoying the flavours of food. The theme for 2021 was ‘Feeding Smart Right’.

National Nutrition Week History

The National Nutrition Week was first celebrated in 1975 by The American Dietetic Association (ADA), now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The ADA through the National Nutrition Week, aimed to create public awareness about the various benefits of maintaining a healthy, nutritious diet.

The week was first recognized in India in 1982 when the Indian government launched several initiatives to motivate and educate people towards a healthy lifestyle.

National Nutrition Week Significance

A good, healthy and nutritious diet has many benefits. It protects one from chronic illness, leads them towards a happy and long life.

The Global Hunger Health Index ranked India 101st out of 116 countries with a score of 27.5. The country faces a serious hunger problem with many citizens undergoing malnourishment. A section of the population also suffers from obesity, caused mainly due to bad lifestyle choices.

To give citizens a new perspective, make them health conscious, the country celebrates National Nutrition Week from September 1-7 every year.