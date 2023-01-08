Are you an Indian vegetarian worried about protein? Here are 8 options

The Indian taste bud is not used to substitutes such as whey protein; but there are several other options

Vegetarians are often deficient in protein. It gets tougher for Indian vegetarians, who appear to have fewer options. A typical Indian homemade meal is heavy on roti or rice, and a small cup of moong dal a day does not meet the nutritional requirement. Also, the Indian taste bud is not used to substitutes such as whey protein.

However, there are a lot of protein-rich ingredients that Indian vegetarians can incorporate in their meals to meet the daily requirement. Often, the trick is also to step up the quantity — a qualified dietician would be the right person to decide that.

The Federal presents eight ingredients that you can include in your daily meals in sufficient quantities to meet your protein requirements.

1) Paneer

Advertisement

Paneer, a rich source of protein, is often dubbed as a chicken alternative for vegetarians. Originally consumed only in northern India, where it is an essential part of the vegetarian platter, the paneer has now been happily adopted by the South. Almost no South Indian eatery has a paneer-free menu. Around 100 grams of paneer contain 11 to 12 grams of protein and therefore can be a regular part of your diet. Moreover, it is also a good source of calcium, iron, vitamin B12 and vitamin A.

From dosas to pulavs to gravies, the paneer can be widely used in Indian cuisine.

The Federal webinar: What it means to be a non-vegetarian in today’s India

2) Soya chunks

Soya chunks are known for their high protein content. Not only vegetarians, they also find takers among non-vegetarians because of their meat-like density and texture. They are very popular among fitness freaks. The nutritional value of soya chunks can vary depending on the brand and the method prescribed to cook. Just 50 grams of soya chunks can add a whopping 26 grams of protein to your daily intake, which makes it a great choice for vegetarians.

Almost any non-vegetarian dish can be made vegetarian by substituting the meat with soya chunks.

3) Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a tasty source of protein. Around 100 grams of Greek yogurt provide 10 grams of protein. Greek yogurt is more concentrated than regular yogurt and hence it contains more proteins.

Make sure you opt for plain Greek yogurt rather than a flavoured one, as it may contain more carbohydrates and sugar. It can be either a small meal in itself or seved as dessert.

4) Peanut butter

Peanut butter is loaded with good, health-promoting nutrients. It is also a good source of protein and can be helpful for vegetarians looking to include more protein in diet. Around 100 grams of peanut butter pack 25 grams of protein.

The best way to have it is to spread two tablespoons of peanut butter to a few slices of toasted whole wheat bread. It makes for a great breakfast or evening snack. However, a word of caution — don’t overdo it, as it is high in fat as well.

5) Kidney beans

Rajma, or kidney beans, is a storehouse of protein and an ideal replacement for red meat. It provides 12 grams of protein for every 100 grams you consume. It is widely used in traditional dishes and is mostly consumed with rice, popularly called rajma-chawal. Rajma is also an excellent source of minerals such as copper, iron, vitamin B1 and folate. Kidney beans also facilitate smooth digestion and ensure optimal metabolism.

Kidney beans can be cooked as a gravy, such as dal maharani, or made into a sundal with coconut and mild tempering.

Also read: Climate crisis: Should vegetarian be made default option on menus?

6) Dal and rice

The basic Indian meal and a staple diet for millions of countrymen packs some protein in one serving. Around 200 grams of dal and 100 gm rice provide 18 grams of protein. Given its popularity, it isn’t difficult for you to make it a part of at least one daily meal in your diet.

Dal contains proteins, vitamins, iron, calcium, carbs and fibre that work best for the body. It helps curb hunger when combined with rice without depriving your body of nutrition. The key here is a quantity — have it frequently, in good quantities.

7) Oats

Oats are a rich source of carb and fiber, besides being high on protein and fat than most other grains. They are also very high on vitamins and minerals. Oats are already top choice of many for breakfast. A 100-gram serving of oatmeal at breakfast gives you 16 grams of protein. Oats also help control bad cholesterol. They are loaded with nutrients.

You may include oats in your diet, at least weekly, if not daily, to ensure that you are getting enough proteins. Oats are among the most popular western imports to Indian cuisine. The internet is teeming with recipes for oats dosa, idli, roti, pakora and endless other dishes.

8) Black chickpeas

Black chana or chickpeas is a great source of plant-based protein. It is also rich in iron, calcium, vitamin C, and many other nutrients essential for keeping your body healthy. The carbohydrates in black chickpeas are digested slowly, which reduces the blood sugar levels. It also helps treats digestive disorders and also works wonders for one’s skin.

Chickpeas can be used to make sundal and gravies such as chole.