40L cancer cases, 22.54L deaths reported in India in 3 years: Govt

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says special emphasis on oncology is being given in the 22 new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, while the government is providing funds for the treatment of cancer under the Ayushman Bharat scheme

More than 40 lakh cancer cases were reported and 22.54 lakh people died of the disease in the country between 2018 and 2020, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday (February 11).

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that while 13,25,232 cancer cases were reported in 2018, the number spiked to 13,58,415 in 2019 and 13,92,179 in 2020.

As many as 7,70,230 people succumbed to the disease in 2020, compared to 7,51,517 in 2019 and 7,33,139 in 2018, Mandaviya said.

Stating that the disease was multifactorial, the health minister said factor such as an ageing population, sedentary lifestyle, use of tobacco products, alcohol, unhealthy diet and air pollution are its primary causes.

He said that screening of common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (HWC).

Mandaviya said the preventive aspect of cancer is strengthened by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level.

“There is focus on oncology in its various aspects in case of 22 new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY),” he said. Besides, the treatment of cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), he said.

Financial assistance is provided to patients belonging to families living below poverty line, suffering from major life-threatening diseases including cancer under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi and Health Ministers Discretionary Grant (HMDG), he said.

The minister said the financial assistance up to a maximum of ₹1,25,000 is provided under HMDG to defray a part of the treatment cost and the maximum financial assistance provided under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi is ₹15 lakh.

Mandaviya said he has a fund of ₹20 lakh under HMDG in a year but he has not given any money yet.

Speaker Om Birla then said that the MPs came to know about HMDG only now and there is a suggestion from them that the minister should more frequently utilise it.

(With inputs from agencies)