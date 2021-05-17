Games – Terms & conditions

Rules and Regulations

How to Enter

Participants must participate in the online contests on the url https://thefederal.com/games/

Contest Duration

The duration of the contest is from

One winner will be announced through a wall post on Facebook and a Tweet at the end of the contest.

Eligibility

The Competition is open to all India residents’ aged 18 or over on the Competition start date.

Eligibility requirements include a valid residential address, contact number and e-mail id and Facebook/Twitter account

Participation in this contest is purely voluntary.

No purchase is necessary for participating in the Competition and it is open to all including the persons who have not purchased The Federal products in the past.

The Federal shall not charge any amount for participation in the contest and the sole criteria for participation shall be submitting entries in the manner stipulated below.

Employees of The Federal & organizations related to the contest and their families are excluded from entering the Competition.

General Terms and Conditions

This contest will be governed by these standard terms and conditions.

Each participant agrees that he/she has read and understood these terms and by their participation in the contest, each participant agrees to be bound by the terms.

Mere participation should not be perceived as any commitment on the part of The Federal to select a participant as the winner. Nothing herein amounts to a commitment by The Federal to conduct further, similar or other contests in future.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Twitter. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the promotion will be directed to Sponsor, not Facebook or Twitter.

Incomplete information provided or failure to provide true and accurate information as stated in these terms and conditions, failure to submit proof of identification and/or original confirmation number upon collection of the Prize will automatically disqualify the participant.

The Federal shall have the absolute and sole discretion to determine whether any participant should be disqualified by reason of failure to abide by these terms and conditions, bad faith, fraud or any other legitimate reason.

The Federal reserves the right to change the terms and conditions of this contest, including extending, withdrawing or discontinuing the same without notice, without assigning any reason, at its sole discretion without any liability.

There is no cash alternative to the stated prizes, and the prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable. The Federal reserves the right to substitute either any part of Prize or whole Prize for similar prize of equal or greater value.

The Federal shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any claims, losses, damage, costs or expenses in connection with or arising from this Competition, the redemption or use of the Prizes.

To the extent only permitted by applicable law, The Federal reserves the right to use the winner’s image, photograph, name and likeness in post-promotion publicity material and in advertising, marketing or promotional material in any media by any means throughout the world for any purpose connected with the products/services of The Federal or any company within the The Federal (Puthiya Thalaimurai/ New Generation Media) Group of companies without additional compensation or prior notice to the winner and all participants consent to the same.

Copyrighted, obscene, provocative or otherwise questionable content will not be considered.

The Federal India retains sole discretion as to what constitutes inappropriate content.

In the event of any inconsistency between these terms and conditions and any advertising, promotional, publicity and other materials relating to or in connection with this promotion, these terms and conditions shall prevail.

The Federal reserves the right to request proof of a participant’s eligibility in the event that there is a doubt over his/her eligibility for the promotion.

Subject to applicable laws, The Federal shall not be liable for any losses, taxes, liabilities or inconvenience suffered by any participant as a result of these terms and conditions, entering into this Competition or accepting any part of the Prize.

The Federal shall not be liable under or in connection with these terms and conditions or for this Competition or using the Prize for any indirect, special or consequential cost, expense, loss or damage even if such cost, expense, loss or damage was reasonably foreseeable or might reasonably have been contemplated by the participant and The Federal and whether arising from breach of contract, tort, negligence, breach of statutory duty or otherwise.

The Federal India accepts no responsibility for difficulties experienced in submitting an entry to this Contest. The Federal does not accept responsibility for (1) lost, late or undelivered entries or (2) any technical or access issue, failure, malfunction or difficulty that might hinder the ability of a participant to enter the Competition or (3) any event which may cause the Competition to be disrupted or corrupted.

In addition to these terms & conditions, other specific terms may be imposed by The Federal from time to time to deal with any unforeseen situation. The Federal also reserves the absolute right to change the terms and conditions contained herein and, or, any other rules and regulations in respect of the Competition at any time without any notice, the itinerary, without assigning any reason and without any liability whatsoever.

Participants are requested to refer to such other terms and conditions, if any, which may be intimated separately as The Federal considers fit. However, no obligation is cast on The Federal to separately intimate each individual participant with regard to such additional terms and conditions.

The Federal may (i) extend (ii) terminate or suspend the Competition at any time due to circumstances beyond its control (iii) substitute a prize (or any part of a Prize).

The participant(s) hereby give express permission to The Federal to freely distribute its submission in any publication and media whether online, offline or on the Internet. Material sent to The Federal including feedback and other communications of any kind as well as submission of an entry to this Competition shall be deemed to be non-confidential. The Federal shall be free to reproduce, distribute and publicly display such feedback, materials without limitation or obligation of any kind.

The Federal is also free to use any ideas, concepts, know-how or techniques contained in such submissions or materials for any purpose.

Each participant understands that each of the officials of The Federal engaged in the organization and management of this Competition including its directors, officers, partners, employees, consultants, and agents are under no obligation to render any advice or service to any participant in respect of this Competition.

The participant undertakes to indemnify and keep The Federal harmless and indemnified against any loss, damage, claims, costs and expenses which may be incurred or suffered by The Federal due to breach of any of the terms and conditions herein contained.

Any disputes, differences and/or any other matters in relation to and arising out of this Promotion and, or pertaining to these terms and conditions shall be referred to arbitration under the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996. The venue of arbitration shall be Chennai.

The Promotion shall be governed by and construed in accordance with applicable laws in India and will be subject to exclusive jurisdiction of the courts at Chennai alone. The Rules of Indian Council of Arbitration(“Rules”) shall apply to the arbitration proceedings and the arbitration shall be conducted by a sole arbitrator to be appointed as per the Rules.

Each participant must ensure that his or her participation in the promotion is lawful in accordance with the laws of India. Neither The Federal nor its representatives or agents shall be taken to make any representations, express or implied, as to the lawfulness of any participant’s participation in the Competition.

Entrants are deemed to accept these terms and conditions by entering the Contest.

Winners of the contest will be selected basis a lucky draw of the answer entries that fulfil the eligibility criteria.

The Winner will be eligible for prizes announced on the website.

The decision of The Federal will be final and binding.

To claim the prize

The winner needs to submit all the details as per the requirements of The Federal and within the stipulated time frames in order to claim the prize.

The winner will be notified by Facebook message/Tweet viaFacebook/Twitter accounts.

The Federal will endeavor to contact the Winner in and around 5-10 working days after announcing the winners.