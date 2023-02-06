WPL to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26

The much-awaited inaugural season of the Womens Premier League (WPL) will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.

The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host all the matches with the tournament opener expected to be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise.

“The Womens Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told

