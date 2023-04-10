World Test Championship: Dravid and team to chalk out blueprint

The top Indian stars might be busy with the IPL but head coach Rahul Dravid and his team will assemble at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday to start preparations for the World Test Championship final in June. India will meet Australia at the Oval from June 7-11 for their second consecutive appearance in a World Test Championship final.

With injuries to key first team players like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and the main overseas match-winner Rishabh Pant, there are a lot of issues that needs to be addressed ahead of the big final. The workload management aspect also needs to be looked at keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

“Dravid along with batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and the other support staff will be meeting the NCA team headed by VVS Laxman to discuss various issues related to senior team,” a BCCI source, privy to development told

