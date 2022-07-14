Women in military will prove to be worthy daughters of mother India: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he is happy that the induction of women into the National Defence Academy (NDA) was initiated during his tenure and expressed confidence that these women will prove to be worthy daughters of “mother India”.

The president said it is a great step that would give an opportunity to “our daughters to serve the nation by enrolling in the military”.

Kovind was speaking at the farewell banquet hosted in his honour by the Chiefs of Staff Committee here.

He expressed happiness that during his tenure as the supreme commander of the armed forces, the induction of women into the NDA was initiated, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president expressed confidence that these women would prove to be worthy daughters of “mother India”.

Kovind said in the last five years, he has had the privilege of visiting many military institutions and units in far-flung areas, where he interacted with Army, Navy and Air Force personnel.

Their devotion to duty, spirit of “service before self” and commitment to the cause of national security inspire the entire country, he added.

“We are indeed proud of our armed forces who are safeguarding our frontiers in the most difficult terrains and amid challenging climatic and operational conditions,” the president said.

He said he feels a deep sense of pride in having served as the supreme commander of one of the most committed and competent armed forces in the world, according to the statement.

Kovind said the team spirit and the “never-say-die” attitude displayed by the armed forces personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts put in by them in setting up hospitals, distributing relief material and extending every possible assistance to the civil administration are praiseworthy.

“Their selfless efforts during several disaster management operations have also been commendable,” he added.

