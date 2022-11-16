Will PM, Nadda apologise for Adhikaris remark against minister Hansda: Abhishek

A day after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised for colleague Akhil Giris remarks on the President, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday wondered if BJP leaders would do the same for MLA Suvendu Adhikaris “derogatory” comment against minister Birbaha Hansda.

Terming the BJP as an “anti-tribal” party, the TMC national general secretary sought to know if BJP chief J P Nadda or Prime Minister Narendra Modi could “walk the talk” like the CM did.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologized for the remarks made by minister Akhil Giri. The TMC condemned the statements made by Giri. What about derogatory comments made by Suvendu Adhikari against Birbaha Hansda? Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Saha or BJP president J P Nadda ever apologize for Suvendus horrendous statement against Birbaha Hansda? Can they walk the talk like Mamata Banerjee?” he said.

The TMC on Monday released a video where the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was purportedly heard making remarks against state minister from the ST community Birbaha Hansda.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)