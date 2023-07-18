Will not allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday told OTT players that the government will not allow demeaning of Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom.

Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.

They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

