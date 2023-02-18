Wickremesinghe says Sri Lankas economic recovery is his priority

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that the economic recovery of debt-ridden Sri Lanka was his priority while ensuring that law and order is maintained to prevent the country from falling into anarchy.

Addressing a gathering here, Wickremesinghe, who took over as Sri Lankas President last year while the nation was facing its worst economic crisis, said that democracy depends on the maintenance of law and order.

“Economic recovery is my priority concern. I would ensure the prevailing law and order is maintained to prevent the country from falling into anarchy,” he said.

He also said that following the economic recovery next year, the country would be in a position to decide on the future it wants with the use of the ballot.

Advertisement

The presidents comments hinted at the possibility of delaying elections until next year and seem to suggest that the March 9 local election would not be held.

On Friday, Sri Lankas Elections Commission said that postal voting that had been scheduled for February 22, 23 and 24 would not be possible as the government had informed them that no money could be released to hold it due to the severe economic crisis faced.

The Opposition parties have charged that the government was trying to postpone the election for 340 local councils due to the fear of losing it.

They have planned a series of protests to force the government to hold the election as planned.

The campaigning for the election is low key as a court case which sought a writ against holding the election is still pending. It is to be heard on February 23. Last year, Sri Lanka saw massive protests across the country after it faced its worst economic crisis since independence. The crisis resulted in the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family, who the protesters solely blamed for messing with the economy due to their corruption.

Sri Lanka still awaits the final nod from the International Monetary Fund for a USD 2.9 billion bailout. The process has been delayed over the need to restructure debt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)