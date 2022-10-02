When KL Rahul feels he has got nothing to lose, he can even strike at 180: Shane Watson

KL Rahul bats at his best when he has a “nothing to lose” approach and that is how former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson wants the opener to play at the T20 World Cup beginning later this month.

Rahuls strike rate came under scanner during the Asia Cup and the ongoing home series against South Africa. Though India had to chase down only 107 in the first T20 against the Proteas, questions were raised over Rahuls intent as he ended with 51 not out off 56 balls.

Speaking to

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)