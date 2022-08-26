WhatsApp privacy policy places users in take it or leave it situation, forces into agreement: HC

The Delhi High Court has held that WhatsApps 2021 privacy policy places its users in a “take it or leave it” situation, virtually forcing them into an agreement by providing a mirage of choices and then sharing their data with its parent company Facebook.

The high courts verdict came while dismissing appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging platforms updated privacy policy of 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judges April 22, 2021 order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merit and substance that would warrant the interference of this court.

While the judgement was pronounced by the division bench on Thursday, it was uploaded on the courts website on Friday.

Advertisement

The high court noted that the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, occupies a dominant position in the market for OTT (over-the-top) messaging apps through smartphones in India.

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions moved by WhatsApp LLC and Facebook Inc. — now Meta platforms.

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApps updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)