West Bengal school jobs scam: Accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra for his alleged involvement in the illegal appointments made in different state-run and aided schools in West Bengal, an official said.

Bhadra, popularly known as “Kalighat er Kaku” (Uncle from Kalighat), was arrested on Tuesday night following a 12-hour-long grilling at the EDs office here in connection with their ongoing investigation into the scam.

“He did not cooperate with our officers during the questioning. We tried a lot to get answers to some relevant questions connected to the jobs scam,” an ED official told

