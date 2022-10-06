West Bengal: 8 drown in flash floods during idol immersion in Jalpaiguri

At least eight people drowned and several others went missing after they were swept away in the Mal river due to flash floods during idol immersion on Vijayadashami here, a senior official said. Four of the dead are women.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river to participate in the immersion ceremony.

“All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people,” Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.

