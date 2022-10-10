We have given Ishant additional responsibility: Delhi head coach

India veteran Ishant Sharma is putting the hard yards in the nets and has wholeheartedly committed to the extra responsibility of mentoring the Delhi pacers in the Syed Musthaq Ali T20 Trophy beginning on Tuesday, teams new head coach Abhay Sharma said on Monday.

A stalwart of 105 Tests, the 34-year-old will be probably making one last attempt for an India comeback when the domestic season gets underway for the Delhi team with their T20 opener against Manipur in Jaipur on Tuesday. The build up to the new season has not been ideal for Delhi who appointed former India U-19 and India A coach Sharma as head coach only 10 days ago. The squad for the premier T20 domestic event was announced on October 5 with IPL star Nitish Rana replacing Pradeep Sangwan as captain after a forgettable season in which seven time Ranji champions could not past the league stage of all three domestic tournaments.

Head coach Sharma is aware of the challenges at hand and the 53-year-old told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)