Waste to wealth: Centre earns over Rs 364 crore from scrap disposal during Indias largest office cleanliness drive

Over Rs 364 crore has been earned by the central government from disposal of scrap during the month long Indias largest cleanliness campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

He said that special cleanliness campaign 2.0, that was organised from October 2 to 31st, was highly successful in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel (Independent Charge), Rsaid Rs 364.53 crore was earned from scrap disposal and over 88.05 lakh square feet of space was freed during the campaign.

Giving details of top revenue earners from the scrap, he said the Department of Military Affairs was at the top with Rs 212.76 crore followed by the Coal Ministry at Rs 48.51 crore and the Railways Ministry, Rs 33.05 crore.

The minister said the Ministry of Shipping earned Rs 14.82 crore and the Department of Defence Production earned Rs 13.06 crore from the scrap disposal.

It was Indias largest office cleanliness campaign. It brought behavioural change in people concerned. Though, the campiagn has officially been over but the cleanliness work will carry on, he told

