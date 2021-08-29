Vinod Kumar clinches bronze in discus throw, third medal for India in Paralympics

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the mens F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

He injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

Advertisement

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had earlier won a silver each in womens singles table tennis class 4 and mens T47 high jump events respectively on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)