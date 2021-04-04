Vice Prez Naidu receives COVID-19 booster shot

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here on Sunday.

He had received the first shot in Chennai on March 1.

“I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated immediately & everyone to continue to follow all precautions in view of the surge in cases in some parts of the country,” the Vice Presidents Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

