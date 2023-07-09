VHP holds camp to train J&K girls in arts of self-defence, combating love jihad

VHP-affiliated Durga Vahini held a training camp for girls in Jammu and Kashmir to teach them the arts of self-defence and even how to keep their own during terror attacks, the right-wing outfit said here on Sunday.

Girls, all aged about 18, from 12 districts of the Union Territory participated in the week-long camp that started on July 3.

Besides teaching them defence skills, the camp was also aimed at making girls aware of love jihad, said a VHP member.

“We organised a seven-day training camp from July 3, focusing on self-defence and personality development,” Shabnam Khajuria, the head of Durga Vahini, told

