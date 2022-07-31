Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away

Renowned Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in southern Kolkatas Chetla area in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor treating her said.

A recipient of the Balakrushna Das Award, Mishra (81) had long been battling age-related ailments.

Mishra suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where she was declared dead, the doctor treating her told

